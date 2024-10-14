TRON: Catalyst Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publishers Devolver Digital and Big Fan Games and developer Bithell Games have announced story-driven, isometric action-adventure game, TRON: Catalyst, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

TRON: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney’s TRON to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular, TRON: Identity). TRON: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game, set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in TRON: Identity.

Play as Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities which the overlords of the Arq Grid’s crumbling society seek to bring under control. Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you’re relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own, while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this world.

Dynamic Combat System

Battle a legion of fearsome enemy programs in melee and ranged combat, both on-foot and while riding a Light Cycle. Master advanced techniques like parrying and Disc kicks to gain the upper hand, while exploring the Arq Grid and collecting Data Shards to upgrade your code base with new abilities.

Immersive New Story

Dive into an original TRON storyline. Meet the programs of the Arq Grid, uncover their secrets and fight to survive in a chase across the city and outlands. Playing as Exo, a courier working in this grid’s capital city, your life is turned upside down when a mysterious package explodes, granting you powers beyond any program’s normal function. With the Arq Grid’s ruthless ‘peacekeepers’ in hot pursuit, you’ll unlock the mysteries of this grid, and learn what kind of hero it needs you to become.

Exploit The Glitch

The Arq Grid is losing stability. Glitches roll back the clock, catching the world in a series of system level time loops… and only you can see them. Utilize Exo’s unique ability to uncover secret areas and shortcuts, and influence the factions jostling for control over the Arq Grid.

Authentic World of TRON

Explore the neon-lit streets of the Arq Grid on foot or Light Cycle, and navigate your way through the intriguing—often dangerous—characters that inhabit this high-stakes world. Travel through a diverse Grid filled with intriguing stories within a budding revolution all set to an immersive soundtrack from composer Dan Le Sac (TRON: Identity). If you’re a fan of Disney’s TRON, get ready to step into the universe you love like never before. If you’re new to this story, prepare for a thrilling adventure.

