Retro Beat 'Em Up Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Selecta Play and developer Relevo have announced retro fighting beat 'em up game, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Step into a world of pixelated carnage with Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, a gory retro fighting beat ’em up packed with intense action, dark humor, and tons of fun! Inspired by the classic beat ’em up games of the 80s and 90s.

Retro-Inspired Carnage

Become Art the Clown, the sinister and unpredictable villain from the Terrifier series, as you unleash chaos across a variety of locations. Each stage is a movie set where a film about Art is being produced, but you’re here to disrupt the show!

Gorgeous Pixel Art and Animation

The game captures the essence of the Terrifier films with bright, cartoonish pixel art and fluid animations that vividly depict the gruesome action.

Multiplayer Mayhem

Team up with up to four players for a chaotic local co-op experience. Work together—or against each other—in various game modes.

Bloody Arsenal of Weapons

From chainsaws to cleavers, pick up a variety of weapons to turn your enemies into bloody pulp.

Diverse Stages and Boss Battles

Travel through multiple stages, each with different paths to explore and enemies to defeat. Prepare yourself for intense boss battles that will test your skills.

Chiptune Soundtrack

Relive the golden age of gaming with a glorious chiptune soundtrack that perfectly complements the retro aesthetic.

Over-the-Top Attacks and Finishers

Enjoy hilarious and gory attacks that make every fight as entertaining as it is brutal. The finishing moves are guaranteed to leave a gory delight impression!

Multiple Game Modes

With six different game modes, whether you’re looking for a quick beat ’em up session or an extended challenge, there’s a mode that fits your style.

Are you ready to embrace the madness and become the ultimate terror? Jump into Terrifier: The ARTcade Game, and let the carnage begin!

