Forgotten Memories: Remastered Edition Releases October 28 for Switch and Mobile - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Psychose Interactive announced the survival horror game, Forgotten Memories: Remastered Edition, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on October 28.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A new Forgotten Memories: Remastered Edition is coming! Tons of new stuff and improvements!

Take a deep breath and get ready for the horror of Forgotten Memories.

In Forgotten Memories, you take on the role of Rose Hawkins, a determined police detective who finds herself caught in a web of enigmatic events while investigating a strange case. As Rose wakes up in an eerie unfamiliar place, she encounters Noah, a mysterious and striking woman who offers her a deal. This precarious alliance promises to aid Rose in her investigation but at what cost?

Old School Survival Horror With a Modern Touch

Forgotten Memories is a third-person survival horror game combining exploration, reflection, puzzles, action and survival where gameplay is centered around fear mechanics.

A spiritual successor to the greatest horror games of the ’90s, Forgotten Memories is a true classic survival horror game redefined for modern audiences.

A Great Gameplay Experience

Forgotten Memories combines deep psychological narratives, beautifully rendered environments, and smooth gameplay action into a fantastic horror experience you will never forget.

Enjoy incredible voice acting with Guy Cihi and David Schaufele (as James Sunderland and Eddie Dombrowski in Silent Hill 2) among others.

Features:

Climatic horror experience with a deep narrative.

Talented voice acting from diverse mediums.

High-resolution and smooth graphics (HDR, dynamic lighting and shadows, multiple shading models, and post-processing).

Classic survival horror mechanics.

Challenging but adaptable gameplay with multiple levels of gameplay difficulty.

Highly replayable gameplay with unlockables, achievements, and rankings.

Smooth, accurate touch and gamepad controls.

Full premium game without in-game mechanical purchases. We don’t sell any weapons, ammunition, or anything that will impact the game experience. You will be on your own!

Remastered Edition Features:

New optimized renderer with latest BRDF and BSDF lighting models.

New graphic options, improved game resolution, new lighting effects, new post-processes and new particles FXs.

Improved textures and character models.

Audio, music, and videos remastered.

New voices and audio recorded.

New save system with checkpoints.

Improved gameplay systems.

New combats, interactions, and spawns.

Improved behavior, navigation and animation controllers for player and enemies.

Improved overall difficulty.

New Insane mode, new achievements.

Improved localization and user interface.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles