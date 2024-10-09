Nintendo Announces Alarm Clock Called Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo - News

/ 615 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo-themed interactive alarm clock called Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo.

It will launch at retailers in early 2025 for $99.99 and Nintendo Switch Online members in the US and Canada can purchase it now on the My Nintendo Store. It is also available now at the Nintendo New York store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo below:

Alarmo features motion sensor technology that responds to your movements, allowing you to snooze your alarm with motion alone and stop it by getting out of bed. Tailor your routine and make waking up fun by picking from 35 scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles—Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure—then set a time and let Alarmo handle the rest.

In the morning you’ll experience immersive sounds and music from the scene you picked. Rise to sounds of the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and friends, begin your day’s adventure with Link and Princess Zelda, or start fresh with the Inklings from Splatoon 3. And those are just some of the experiences you can wake up to!

That’s not all—you can also check Records to see how much you move around in your sleep, set an hourly chime themed to your chosen title, and change between Steady or Gentle Modes for your morning alarm. In Steady Mode, the alarm will gradually get more intense the longer you stay in bed, whereas Gentle Mode offers a more consistent intensity level. There’s also Button Mode for a more traditional, tactile “hit the snooze button” alarm clock experience. You can even use sleepy sounds to wind down with soothing music and sounds at your set bedtime.

Plus, if you link your Nintendo Account you can download scenes from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons games via free updates when they become available. For more insight into the development of Alarmo, be sure to check out the Ask The Developers interview on the Nintendo website.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles