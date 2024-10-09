Square Enix Announces Strategy RPG Emberstoria for PC and Mobile - News

Square Enix has announced free-to-play strategy RPG, Emberstoria, for PC via DMM Games Player, iOS, and Android. The game has so far been confirmed for Japan.

Purgatory—a land infested with monsters, a place where the wisdom of numerous lost worlds sleeps.

Humanity, harnessing this buried knowledge and the technology it reclaimed from the ashes, built enormous ships that soar through the skies and revived the souls smoldering in the depths of the earth as fearless warriors.

All to survive in this harsh world.

Conquest: Fight Alongside Allies

Analyze the battlefield in real-time and conquer the tower at the center of the world. Battle against enemy forces, defeat magical beasts, and take on the trials of Purgatory with your allies.

City Development: Build a Base

The key to victory is developing Anima Arca, the floating city that acts as your base. Strengthen your base through construction, research, training, and resource production. You can customize the base’s layout to your liking.

Training: Embers, the Pillars of Your Army

Form contracts and fight alongside Embers, otherworldly warriors summoned from hell. Embers can be trained using items obtained by defeating magical beasts. Weapons and armor crafted from magical beast materials will also become a powerful asset in battle.

Story: Decipher the World

A story about changing destiny, woven together by a cast of over 40 wonderful voice actors. The main story is fully voiced, and features Live2D during character dialogue.

