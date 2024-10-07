Great God Grove Releases November 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Fellow Traveller and developer LimboLane announced the adventure game, Great God Grove, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 15.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s the end of the world, and everyone’s favorite god has gone crazy!

Once in a generation, the gods come together to postpone the apocalypse. But this time, it’s HEAVENLY CHAOS!! The once-beloved god of communication started a bunch of godly fights and then went awol. With King missing and the gods in disarray, who’s gonna save the world from A-POCKY-LIPS???

Wield the Trusty Megapon

As the gods’ new mail-carrier, suck up lines of dialogue with your mail-cannon and launch them back to solve puzzles.

Meet 60 Characters

Deliver messages to chat, flirt, or hurt their feelings.

Discover Bizarre Gods???

The god of TEAMWORK? The god of LOVE SONGS? Jeez, who’s in charge around here…?

You may be ready for:

A big colorful world with eight weird gods!

Third and first-person gameplay

Tons of areas to explore

But are you also ready for:

Godly crushes?

Pumpkin fights??

Puppets cooking???

AND YOU’RE NOT READY FOR:

Grovekeeping!

Godbossing!!

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT!!!!!

