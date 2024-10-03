Saber Interactive Developing Avatar: The Last Airbender AAA Action RPG - News

Saber Interactive and Paramount Game Studios announced Saber is developing a AAA action RPG set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe for consoles and PC.

The companies told IGN it is "the biggest video game in franchise history." The new story in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe is being developed in "close collaboration" with Avatar Studios.

The game will put players in the role of an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" and take place thousands of years before the Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

"[Players] can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world," said Saber and Paramount.

"We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way," said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. "Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand."

Saber Interactive head of intellectual property development and licensing Josh Austin added, "At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with. Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon."

