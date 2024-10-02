Xbox Wants to Hear from Developers Not on Xbox for Feedback - News

/ 660 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft in a new blog post stated Xbox Research has expanded its scope from a focus on players to now including video game developers.

The goal is to engage with developers directly and to "help address pain points and enhance the experience of partners across the spectrum of disciplines involved in bringing games to market."

Microsoft is even looking to hear from developers that aren't on Xbox and wants to know why.

"If you are making video games, we're interested in hearing from you," said Principal User Researcher for Xbox Dr. Deborah Hendersen. "If you aren't on Xbox, we'd love to know why. And honestly, if you are using our competitor's products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from!"

The goal for "this new initiative that could reshape the relationship between platform holders and game creators."

Video game developers in the US can sign-up here. Microsoft is "working on expanding" to more countries.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles