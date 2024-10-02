Amanda the Adventurer Releases October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher DreadXP and developer MANGLEDmaw Games announced the horror game, Amanda the Adventurer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 10.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It is also in development for iOS and Android.

The Switch version will be getting a free update on October 10 that will improve the graphics, performance, and stability, as well as polish the gameplay.

Read details on the game below:

Having inherited their Aunt Kate’s house, Riley Park starts exploring what the reclusive woman left behind. In the attic, Riley is surprised to find a stack of VHS tapes next to an old TV set. The tapes seem to be episodes of an early 2000s-era children’s cartoon they have never seen before. Intrigued, Riley pops the first tape into the VCR.

Relatively simplistic in appearance, it appears to have been made locally and features a little girl named Amanda and her loyal yet shy best friend, Wooly the Sheep. While the episode appears charming and straightforward on the surface, an uneasiness starts to settle in as Riley realizes that Amanda and Wooly seem to be communicating directly through the television set. A gnawing feeling in the back of their mind presses them to stop, but Riley is compelled to continue watching the tapes. It’s almost as if Amanda needs something, and Riley becomes fascinated with finding out what that something may be.

Features:

A short yet intricate single-player horror experience.

Animated tapes that tell an unsettling story, all under the guise of a welcoming children’s cartoon.

Classic, 90s-style CGI that recalls a simpler era of animation.

Characters who interact directly with the viewer—a dream come true for any 90s kid… or is it a nightmare?

Challenging, escape room-style puzzles using clues hidden within the tapes.

