Crow Country Headed to Switch and PS4 on October 16 - News

Developer SFB Games announced the survival horror adventure game, Crow Country, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 16.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the Switch and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A survival horror adventure featuring a rich atmosphere; a strong, tangible sense of place; a small but memorable cast of characters; meaningful exploration; engaging puzzles; and most of all—a beautiful, uncanny blend of tension and tranquility.

The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of “Crow Country” (a small theme park in the rural outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia), he has not been seen since he unexpectedly shut down his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a mysterious young woman named Mara Forest ventures into the heart of the abandoned theme park in order to find him.

Why did Crow really shut down his park?

Are the disturbing rumors about Crow Country true?

Who, exactly, is Mara Forest?

Crow Country‘s story explores reckless human greed and the idea of an unforgivable sin.

Features an Exploration Mode, for those who wish to enjoy the game without being attacked.

