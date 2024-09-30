Hideo Kojima Knows the Death Stranding 2 Release Date, But He Can't Reveal It Yet - News

Hideo Kojima during a stage presentation for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach revealed the release date for the game has been decided, however, he is not allowed to reveal it yet.

"I haven't said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I'm currently working on it in preparation for that," said Kojima (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today. "

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is in development for the PlayStation 5.

