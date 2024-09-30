Roguelite Survivors FPS Vampire Hunters Releases October 30 for All Major Platforms - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Gamecrafter Studios announced the roguelite survivors first-person shooter, Vampire Hunters, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shoot, stack, and slay! Vampire Hunters is a roguelite survivors first-person shooter where the toughest Transylvanians stack guns to mow down monsters with extreme firepower. Collect new weapons, upgrade, and dominate as you explore new levels in this retro-inspired bullet heaven first-person shooter.

Features:

Stack up to 14 weapons to amass earth-shattering firepower.

Collect every firearm—from the classic revolver to a high-pressure holy water hose.

Upgrade, upgrade, upgrade!

Slay vampires, demons, and everything undead by the thousands.

Explore each unique steampunk environment of Transylvania.

Enjoy this novel mix of old-school first-person shooter with the unique gameplay from Vampire Survivors.

