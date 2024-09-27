Blizzard Reportedly Working on a StarCraft Shooter - News

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier in his new book, Play Nice: The Rise, Fall and Future of Blizzard Entertainment, reports the gaming company is working on a shooter set in the StarCraft universe.

Schreier on IGN’s Podcast Unlocked was asked about this game by IGN editor Ryan McCaffrey. He read a passage in the book that a team at Blizzard is working on the game under the former head of the Far Cry series Dan Hay.

"Most of the developers were laid off, while a few would remain with Hay to begin incubating, of all things, a new StarCraft shooter," reads the passage. "Perhaps after StarCraft Ghost and Ares, the third time would be the charm."

McCaffrey asked Schreier, "Is that a thing that’s going on there right now that perhaps, if it isn’t cancelled, if it continues, that we might hear about at some point?"

Schreier replied, "If it’s not cancelled. I mean, that’s a strong – this is Blizzard, after all, their history with StarCraft shooters is not good. Yes, that is a project that, as far as I know, is in development, or at least as of the time I wrote this book it was in development. Which is [to say] yes, they are working on a StarCraft shooter, StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard."

He added, "I suspect that this one will make a lot of headlines, I had the feeling it would. The goal of the book isn’t to get a bunch of scoops about upcoming things, that wasn’t the purpose of this book at all. It was very much to tell a story and focus on stuff that had happened.

"But this felt like such an interesting and useful nugget to include, because it really shows that – what’s that Brokeback Mountain [line], ‘I can’t quit you?’ – Blizzard cannot quit StarCraft shooters, they just can’t say goodbye to them."

