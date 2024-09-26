Techtonica Releases November 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Fire Hose Games announced Techtonica will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on November 7.

The game has been available in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since July 2023.

Welcome to the strangely beautiful, bioluminescent, and mysterious sub-surface alien world of Techtonica. You’ll begin with only the basics for digging, mining, and resource production.

Build Machines

Discovering everything in Techtonica demands unique equipment, power, and resources. Build specialized machines to optimize gathering and production as you arm yourself with the tools needed to go further and deeper.

Automate Everything

Connect a network of machines and resources with Conveyor Belts and Inserters that enable you to automate your lines of production and optimize your factory’s flow.

Create Sprawling Factories

Take mining and production to new heights by constructing sprawling, efficient factories and turning the alien caverns into your base of operations. Bend the ground to your will to make and clear space for your machines.

Explore and Discover

Exploration pays off in Techtonica. Tunnel your way to massive ore deposits, research-rich facilities, and hidden caves to find rewards and scan aging artifacts. You’ll unlock new recipes for enhanced automation systems and even more powerful technology.

Unravel Mysteries

There’s something off about this mysterious alien world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

