Bandai Namco has announced We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

The remaster previously released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The original version of the game, We Love Katamari, released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The quirky and groundbreaking game is back with new features for all to enjoy. A faithful reproduction of the original work released in 2005, with a modern touch!

Five New Challenges Starring a Young King of All Cosmos

Enjoy all-new challenges and collectibles inspired by the first interlude movie of the main game that shows the King as a child.

Take Pictures of Your Adventure in Selfie Mode

Use your selfie stick to take photos and have fun decorating them! Selfie mode comes with a photo rally feature where you can take pictures and collect stickers of Namco characters placed on objects throughout all stages. Filling your photo rally sheet lets you unlock new frames and filters.

Play as Long as You Want with No Limitations

This remaster comes with an Eternal Mode for those that want to play with no time limit. Keep it rolling… for as long as you want!

Quality of Life Improvements and More

Players can now favorite their favorite musical tracks and select from a list of tracks for playback when they play levels, better locate target objects with navigational indicators that help find barricades and goal objects, easily find stages they want to play with the “Find a Fan” shortcut, and enjoy this HD remaster on a wider pool of gaming platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

