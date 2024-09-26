Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo is Out Now - News

Publisher ATLUS and developer Studio Zero announced have released a prologue demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

In the Prologue Demo, players can experience some of the early-game narrative, explore social elements and discover the city as they get a head start on their adventure ahead of the October 11 launch. Progression from the demo will carry over to the launch version so players can get a head start on their adventures in the United Kingdom of Euchronia.

The Prologue Demo includes:

The beginning of the journey to lift the curse of the prince.

The first four dungeons.

The ability to unlock seven of the 40+ classes called Archetypes.

Meet six followers, including party members that will support the Protagonist’s journey.

And much more!

Celebrate ATLUS’ 35th anniversary of creating iconic RPGs like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, and embark on a journey into a vast fantasy world.

Join the Royal Tournament for the Throne!

To lift the deadly curse from your childhood friend, the prince, you and your Fairy partner, Gallica, embark on an epic adventure. Your quest will lead you to compete for the crown.

Combat System

Experience an exhilarating combat system called the Fast and Squad, which combines turned-based combat with a blend of real-time action. When facing strong enemies, you can strategically exploit their weak points in turn-based combat. Meanwhile, lower-ranked enemies can be quickly defeated with dynamic hack and slash actions on the field.

AWAKEN Your Archetypes

Party members, including the Protagonist, can awaken to various archetype classes, such as the Seeker and Warrior. Organize your party freely and equip from over 40 unique Archetypes to create a powerful and distinctive team.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

