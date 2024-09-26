Puzzle Game Woodo Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developers Yullia Prohorova and Timur Bogotof announced the puzzle game, Woodoo, is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, alongside the previously announced PC version.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Woodo is a cozy 3D puzzle game based on simple diorama assembly mechanics with a beautiful visual style. The game is like a tiny constructor from your childhood, immersing players in a peaceful, safe and creative world.

3D Puzzle

The game mechanics are simple: The player assembles small scenes of a big wooden world piece by piece, following the story told by the narrator.

Coziness

One of our goals is to convey a feeling of warmth, empathy and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a way to help people feel better. The game is simple on the surface but helps to convey the instincts of love and safety to someone that needs it to get through another day. A game that heals and supports like a hot tea with grandmother in front of a fireplace.

Story

The main purpose of the game is to immerse the player in memories of their childhood, in those feelings of an open and vast world, when time was plentiful and most of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised and when every day could be a great adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

