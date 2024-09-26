TANUKI: Pon's Summer Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Critical Reflex and developer Denkiworks have announced TANUKI: Pon’s Summer for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BMX your way into the hearts of all the townsfolk as a mail delivery TANUKI: Pon’s Summer! You’ve got one month to save up enough to restore the shrine for the Great Tanuki Festival. Deliver packages, compete in sports, make sushi, and much much more in TANUKI: Pon’s Summer!

Deliver Packages –

BMX your way into the hearts of all the townsfolk as a mail delivery Tanuki! You’ve got one month to save up enough to restore the shrine for the Great Tanuki Festival. Deliver packages and complete other jobs around the village as a part-time mailman.

Activities

As you build up friendship and loyalty with the inhabitants, they’ll invite you to a wide range of sports and activities: baseball, work in a bar, fishing, sumo-wrestling, bug catching. Take part to unlock items and rewards that will help with the shrine’s restoration.

Restore the Shrine to Former Glory

Build, upgrade and decorate the shrine with the money and items you earn through deliveries and activities. Get the shrine ready for the festival at the end of summer!

Enjoy Your Summer in Japan

…lovingly inspired by Kyoto, Aomori, Sapporo, and Beppu. Each with their own quests and objectives.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles