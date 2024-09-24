Frostpunk 2 Sales Top 350,000 Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 573 Views
Publisher and developer 11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 2 has sold over 350,000 units.
"We are super happy to announce that we’ve already exceeded 350,000 copies of Frostpunk 2 sold!" said 11 bit studios.
"What’s more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game.
"Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts. The work doesn’t stop here, we are continuously working on improving your experience with hotfixes and patches, and your feedback here is invaluable."
Frostpunk 2 released September 20 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as PC Game Pass. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.
11 bit studios must have their budgets incredibly in check if they were able to cover both development and marketing costs with 350K copies sold so far. Congrats to the team! I'll be picking up Frostpunk 2 after I've finished up the 3 games I'm working on now.