Frostpunk 2 Sales Top 350,000 Units - Sales

/ 573 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher and developer 11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 2 has sold over 350,000 units.

"We are super happy to announce that we’ve already exceeded 350,000 copies of Frostpunk 2 sold!" said 11 bit studios.

"What’s more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game.

"Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost) melts our frozen-solid hearts. The work doesn’t stop here, we are continuously working on improving your experience with hotfixes and patches, and your feedback here is invaluable."

Frostpunk 2 released September 20 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as PC Game Pass. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

We are super happy to announce that we’ve already exceeded 350 000 copies of #Frostpunk 2 sold!



What’s more, the total estimated sales revenue has already covered the costs we spent on producing and marketing the game.



Big, big thank you to you all for your support! It (almost)… pic.twitter.com/7sa9qVe4fv — Frostpunk 2 (@frostpunkgame) September 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles