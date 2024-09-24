Xbox Design Lab Adds Elite Series 2 Transparent Controllers - News

Microsoft has announced Xbox Design Lab has added the Cipher Series, which are transparent Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 as new options.

Also now available on Xbox Design Lab are two chromatic D-pad and paddle designs in Sunset Chroma and Energy Chroma.

For those interested in a regular Xbox Controller that is transparent with no colors the Ghost Cipher Special Edition will launch on October 8 for $69.99.

Apparently transparent is back

Cipher Series Top Cases and Chromatic D-pad/paddles are now available for Elite Series 2 controllers with Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/c81H1XUJVl pic.twitter.com/bxsZEDbClI — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2024

Read the details below:

The wait is over! We’re thrilled to unveil the Cipher Series for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, with Xbox Design Lab. This collection taps into the nostalgia of classic tech designs with six stunning transparent top cases, letting you relive the magic of seeing the inner workings of your favorite gadgets—while adding a modern twist. Alongside the Cipher Series, we’re also introducing two vibrant chromatic D-pad and paddle designs in Sunset Chroma and Energy Chroma, bringing fresh style to the Elite Series 2 controller. And to elevate the retro-modern aesthetic, we’re excited to announce the Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition – Ghost Cipher, a follow-up to the fan-favorite Sky Cipher.

With its transparent casing and metallic silver details, the Cipher Series lets you look inside the controller, capturing the spirit of those iconic see-through devices that tech enthusiasts still fondly remember—now making a bold comeback for a new generation of players.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic translucent tech of the ’90s and early 2000s, the Cipher Series brings six stunning transparent top case designs to Xbox Design Lab. These vibrant, candy-colored top cases encapsulate the controller’s metallic frame, showcasing both its external beauty and the advanced engineering within the Elite Series 2 controller.

Each color tells a unique story: Ghost Cipher strips away all color to reveal a fully transparent top case, offering a clear view of the controller’s inner workings; Velocity Cipher pays homage to the iconic Xbox green, made transparent to expose the energized world inside; Astral Cipher captures the mysteries of deep space with a rich, regal shade of purple; Surf Cipher channels the energy of ocean waves with its transparent blue; Candy Cipher offers a dreamy, sweet vision with a playful pink top case; and Pulse Cipher embodies passion and power with a striking transparent red.

In addition to the Cipher Series, two new chromatic D-pad and paddle designs—Energy Chroma and Sunset Chroma—introduce a dynamic spectrum of color. These metallic finishes blend hues to create a hypnotic gradient that shifts depending on the angle, adding a sci-fi, jewelry-like feel to your controller. Energy Chroma starts with the signature Xbox green and fades into blues, yellows, and magenta accents, while Sunset Chroma evokes a warm, summery glow with its transition from yellow to bright pink.

These new designs don’t just look great, they’re built around the most advanced controller Xbox has to offer. With rubberized diamond grips, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, and shorter hair trigger locks, the Elite Series 2 controller ensures performance tailored to your playstyle. And with Xbox Design Lab, you can add extra thumbsticks, D-pads, paddles, and complimentary 3D printable files to 3D print for adaptive thumbstick toppers to make your controller as personalized and comfortable as possible.

The Cipher Series for the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Chromatic D-pad and paddle designs are available to purchase now in select Xbox markets. Visit Xbox Design Lab for additional information.

Alongside these new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 top cases, we’re also excited to announce the release of our latest special edition: Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher. This controller features grey and bronze accents and a clear top case, revealing silver interior parts including a rumble pack in the side grips. Its rubberized back grips and bronze metallic D-pad and triggers offer both style and performance, perfect for players who appreciate a refined, sophisticated design.

The Ghost Cipher Special Edition controller comes with all your favorite features. Seamlessly connect to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android devices via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology (see xbox.com/controller-compatibility for more details) and enjoy up to 40 hours of battery life (varies with usage and other factors). Utilize the 3.5mm audio jack to plug in your favorite compatible headset, perfect for listening to your game or chatting with friends. Share your gaming moments effortlessly with the dedicated share button, and customize your experience with the Xbox Accessories app, giving you endless potential to elevate your play.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD ERP. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

