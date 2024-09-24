Behaviour Interactive Acquires Darkest Dungeon Developer Red Hook Studios - News

Behaviour Interactive announced it has acquired Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios.

"Today, we’re ecstatic to announce our acquisition of Red Hook Studios," said Behaviour Interactive.

"Darkest Dungeon has long been a series we’ve admired, enjoyed (and maybe even lost a little sleep over) as fans, and the opportunity to welcome Red Hook as a fully independent studio under the Behaviour banner is nothing short of a thrill. We look forward to supporting Red Hook as they continue to do what they do best: put your sanity to the test."

“The way is lit. The path is clear.”



