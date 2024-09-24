Inazuma Eleven Remake Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

LEVEL-5 has announced a remake of Inazuma Eleven called Inazuma Eleven RE for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

"We will remake the first Inazuma Eleven game," said LEVEL-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino. "It retells Mamoru Endo’s first story with various new features. To ensure not only fans, but also new players can enjoy it, we’re greatly improving accessibility. Get ready for Inazuma Eleven‘s return with stunning new visuals! We expect to release the game in 2026."

View the teaser trailer below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

