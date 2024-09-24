Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Delayed to June 2025 - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

LEVEL-5 has announced Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been delayed from 2024 to June 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

"The scheduled release window for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been changed from 2024 to June 2025. We know many players ear eagerly waiting, but to deliver high-quality content, and a system that offers long-term playability, we’re putting all our effort into creating the ultimate Inazuma. We kindly ask for a bit more of your patience. We will also incorporate a lot of feedback from Inazuma Post to ensure we will meet our players’ expectations. We deeply apologize to all fans for keeping you waiting.

View a new trailer of the game below:

"Let me walk you through the details of the new system. Commander Mode is designed for players who don’t enjoy action games, allowing them to give characters general strategic commands and focus on training characters to win matches. You can switch Manual and and Commander Mode freely during matches. This greatly increases the player’s agency during gameplay. The ‘Abilearn Board’ and ‘Bond Link’ allows players to fully express their love for the characters. The Abilearn Board lets you change a character’s traits and abilities; Bond Link allows you to set their relationships as you like. You can create relationships based on previous storylines, or set up your own unique teams with the connections you desire. Enjoy the freedoms of character training and team building!

"Finally, I am excited to introduce ‘Bond Town,’ a feature that will fully utilize every Inazuma Eleven players dream. You can create your own avatar and live in the world of Inazuma Eleven. All decorations and characters collected in Story Mode, Chronicle Mode, Competition Mode, and so on, can be placed here to create your own unique Inazuma World. Interact with other players and grow your town! In Bond Town, you can play football matches or mini-games with other players and fully enjoy the world of Inazuma Eleven.

"Featuring various ways to have fun with, Inazuma will evolve into a game with endless possibilities. Thank you for waiting; we appreciate your continued patience."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles