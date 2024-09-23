Saber Will Share More on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'When the Time is Right' - News

Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits speaking with IGN was asked if the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will increase the likelihood of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake becoming a reality.

Willits stated the team is currently "focused on development." He continued, "We look forward to sharing more when the time is right. There you go, brother."

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch in April of this year stated the remake "alive and well."

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Saber Interactive gained its independence in March of this year as it was sold off by Embracer Group to Beacon Interactive, a company controlled by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch, for $247 million.

