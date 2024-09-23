Saber Will Share More on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake 'When the Time is Right' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 594 Views
Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits speaking with IGN was asked if the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will increase the likelihood of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake becoming a reality.
Willits stated the team is currently "focused on development." He continued, "We look forward to sharing more when the time is right. There you go, brother."
Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch in April of this year stated the remake "alive and well."
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
Saber Interactive gained its independence in March of this year as it was sold off by Embracer Group to Beacon Interactive, a company controlled by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch, for $247 million.
After playing Space Marine 2, I now have high hopes for this remake! I was saddened when Tim Willits left id Software, but seeing him take over the creative process at Saber, with Space Marine 2 being the first project under his leadership, is hopefully a great sign of things to come!
Tim Willits is a bad sign for everything he's associated with honestly. Dude's an infamous pathological liar and snake. he's led some decent games like doom 3 but the stories from everyone that ever worked with him paint a poor picture. It sounds like he can always be counted on to screw everyone else over to advance his position.
No way it's coming out before 2026 given the radio silence. Realistically it could be more like 2027-2029.
Depends on how much of a reboot development took when Saber inherited the project from Aspyr. If they tossed out everything Aspyr worked on, then yeah 2027-2029 makes sense. Saber is also still working on another major licensed IP in Jurassic Park: Survival. Along with post launch support for Space Marine 2. So they definitely have their hands full lol
I honestly hope they scrapped Aspyr's work, the things that leaked out about their plans didn't sound good at all, and the rumor was Sony, Disney, and Embracer Group weren't happy with their vertical slice demo, which was why the game was handed off to Saber.
There have been no credible leaks about the gameplay. all the trustworthy scoops exclusively come from jason schreier. and Schreier notably said that the issue wasn't that the vertical slice was bad, it was that all they had was the vertical slice when the publisher thought the game was nearly finished. it was a miscommunication issue.
As I recall there were leaks and rumors even before that point that what Aspyr was making was overly modernized. Action RPG combat instead of anything remotely like the D20 based combat of the originals, rumors of the game hybridizing plot elements and characters from both KOTOR 1 and KOTOR 2 into one game in order to fit into Disney's new canon, etc.