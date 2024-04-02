Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is 'Alive and Well' - News

posted 55 minutes ago

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch in an interview with IGN revealed the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is "alive and well."

"It's clear and it's obivous that we're working on this," said Karch. "It's been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations."

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was first announced in September 2021 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Saber Interactive recently gained its independence as it was sold off by Embracer Group to Beacon Interactive, a company controlled by Saber Interactive co-founder Matthew Karch, for $247 million.

