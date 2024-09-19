PlayStation Announces 30th Anniversary Collection - News

/ 2,712 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection to celebrate the release of the original PlayStation 30 years ago on December 3, 1994 in Japan.

The collection releases on November 21 includes 30th Anniversary editions of the PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition, DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, and PlayStation Portal.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle includes a limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition console and matching accessories – DualSense wireless controller, Console Cover for Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately), vertical stand, poster (1 of 30 possible designs), original PlayStation-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, PlayStation sticker and paperclip.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle will be limited to just 12,300 consoles. It includes a limited Edition PS5 Pro console and matching accessories – DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and all items included in the PS5 Digital Edition Bundle.

The DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, and PlayStation Portal will also be available as standalone purchases.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will open on September 26.

Read the full details via the PlayStation Blog below:

The new limited edition designs pay homage to 30 wonderful years of gaming, a journey made possible by the passion and support of our fans and talented game developers. Reminiscent of the very first PlayStation console to launch on December 3, 1994, this limited edition offering utilizes the original PlayStation color design and integrates it into the latest line of PS5 hardware products.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be sold in highly limited supply in the following options:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties PlayStation sticker Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) PlayStation Paperclip



PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties PlayStation sticker Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs) PlayStation Paperclip



PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on November 21. There will be 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle available for customers to purchase, with limited edition numbers etched onto the unit. The number represents the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch.

e’ve had five fantastic console generations since the launch of our very first PlayStation console. We’re proud of the innovations and experiences we’ve brought to the PlayStation community over the years as we kept up with the latest technology as it advanced. In the early days, the number of pixels was around 300-thousand, and now it is more than 8 million pixels for 4K on screen. Additionally, stereo sound evolved into surround sound – and now we are using 3D audio. The game controller has also evolved, starting with buttons, then came the analog stick and later vibration – and now we have haptics and even adaptive triggers. Everything we’ve done is to ensure PlayStation is the best place to play. We believe the beginning of our journey is an important part of our history at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is why we are honoring this moment by bringing the original PlayStation design theme into the latest products for PS5 to commemorate the last 30 years. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate as technology evolves, so you can enjoy each memorable moment in your continued journey with PlayStation.

Please be sure to check in with us regularly on our 30th anniversary webpage as we’ll have more fun celebration activities as we head towards our 30th anniversary.

We’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone for being a PlayStation fan over the last 30 years. There are plenty of great experiences to come and we look forward to the next 30 and beyond!

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Purchase Information

In regions where direct.playstation.com* is available, players with a PlayStation Network account can pre-order the following PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection products exclusively from PlayStation starting September 26. In regions where direct.playstation.com isn’t available, pre-orders begin starting September 26 at participating retailers.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

In regions where direct.playstation.com is available, players with a PlayStation Network account can pre-order the following PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection products directly from PlayStation starting September 26, and from additional participating retailers as noted below.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Pre-orders at participating retailers begin October 10



DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone) Pre-orders at participating retailers begin September 26.



*Regions where direct.playstation.com is available: U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles