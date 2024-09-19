Anomaly Agent Headed to PS5 and PS4 on October 17 - News

Developer Phew Phew Games announced the cyberpunk action-adventure game, Anomaly Agent, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on October 17.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Become Agent 70 and stop the anomalies threatening to destroy the balance of the world!

Use extraordinary anomaly weapons to toss your opponents around! Overcome your enemies using melee techniques or deadly firearms!

Modify your gameplay by upgrading your character in different ways.

Escape your pursuers with acrobatic moves.

Shape how the story unfolds. Unravel the mysteries you face and make the world a safer place… or plunge it into disaster.

With memorable characters, unique Anomaly Bosses, a story full of twists, and smooth gameplay, Anomaly Agent is an adventure to be savored. We hope you enjoy your journey!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

