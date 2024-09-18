Square Enix: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI Profits 'Did Not Meet Expectations' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 673 Views
Square Enix in a results briefing held on May 13 that was released today revealed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI did not meet its sales expectations.
"In the HD Games sub-segment, we released multiple new titles, including major titles such as Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but profits unfortunately did not meet our expectations," said Square Enix president and representative director Takashi Kiryu.
Kiryu added, "We recognize that issues remain in the Digital Entertainment segment. The HD Games sub-segment failed to better its profitability, posting operating losses in every year of our previous medium-term plan. In addition to this, we did not manage our title portfolio across the company as well as we could have, which I believe resulted in opportunity losses due to cannibalization between our own titles."
"In the case of the HD Game sub-segment, sales of individual games will remain the key variable, but we believe that we will be able to exercise some degree of control over that volatility by carefully curating our pipeline over the next three years," Kiryu stated. "By also working steadily to improve our profitability, we intend to offset the weakness in SD games to achieve overall profitability."
Kiryu concluded "we determined that we should rethink how best to deliver some of the titles we had under development to our customers."
Final Fantasy XVI released in June 2023 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released in February 2024. Both games launched exclusives on the PlayStation 5. Final Fantasy XVI did release this week on PC Steam and Epic Games Store.
Square Enix did announce Final Fantasy XVI shipped three million units in its first week. This figure included digital sale. However, the company have yet to announce any sales figure for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Thanks, IGN.
***Surprising no one
1) SE has ridiculous expectations
2) Yall took the Sony bag and limited your audience... Don't complain when no one want to buy a 1-3 year old port on PC or other consoles for full price.
If a lot of entries in a franchise don't meet expectations, why do you keep making them SE. At this point it's very unlikely that FF17 will meet expectations.
Not being exclusive will help (although this will also mean little to no Sony support and money which FF16 got). But the IP itself is becoming less relevant. FFVII rebirth launch compared to remake made that obvious.
FF16 had a good initial launch but no legs to speak of and rebirth had a worse launch and is also not charting anywhere. The fans buy it immediately but outside of the fans (most likely already on PS) it's not very appealing.
Switch 2 increasing the sales is the best hope for FF17.
Why are we still going for that? We all know (and SE made it clear) that it did not meet expectations...
I know some people, for some reason, wants this to be untrue, but it is clear by now that those 2 games underperformed... Which is also why SE is rethinking about those deals they are signing with Sony for exclusivity...
I just bought FF16 the complete edition on steam (has all the DLC with it) for $69.99. Gonna be real honest here, im liking this game a lot more than FF7 Remake (which I also really liked)
In the case of XVI, if it was an actual rpg an not an action game, (in rpg franchise) It would have sold better
Itd a shame for rebirth as that was the best ff since ff10. They killed the sales but keeping it exclusive to ps5
XVI wasn't great, it was decent maybe even good but it wasn't a great game. Rebirth was a sequel that most gamers played Remake on the PS4 and many of those haven't picked up a PS5 yet. It also didn't help that the graphics were pretty blurry on Rebirth which was a turn off until they fix it.
Its too bad, Rebirth was amazing, but I think Remake turned a lot of people off and they didn't come back
Sadly. The game is amazing, deserved to sell 10 million copies