Rumor: Switch Online Might be Adding SNES Mouse Support - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo might be looking to add SNES Mouse support to the Nintendo Switch Online, according to dataminer LuigiBlood.

The dataminer claims the Switch Online SNES emulator contains code to support the SNES Mouse. This code has been there since launch, however, there is evidence this code has been recently updated.

Update 3.10.0 had "a major rework of SNES Mouse emulation" that "added the ability to emulate the SNES Mouse on both controller ports, it used to be only on the first controller port." The update also added "code for configuring the behavior of the SNES Mouse between either Original, or something else."

There were only two SNES games that exclusively used the SNES Mouse - Mario Paint and Mario & Wario. Several titles did make use of the SNES Mouse using the second controller port.

