Skate Launches in Early Access in 2025 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Full Circle have announced Skate will launch in Early Access in 2025.

Anyone interested can register for the insider program on the official Skate website here.

The developer will share more details in the coming months.

we're incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu — skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024

