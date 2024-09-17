Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition Launches October 15 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic announced Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 15 for $29.99 / €29.99.

Those who already own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition will be able to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version for free.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This upgraded edition of the beloved action–adventure brings 4K resolution, ray tracing, and enhanced lighting and shadows to harness the power of today’s consoles. If you’re playing on PlayStation 5 with a DualSense controller, you’ll also get to experience the full impact of haptic feedback, adding extra depth and immersion to every strike as Death. The game’s loading times have been drastically improved thanks to SSD technology, ensuring a smoother experience overall.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Features

Stunning Visuals – Experience this feature and content-rich action adventure in beautiful 4K. Enhanced by the use of ray tracing and delivering vastly improved lighting and shadows.

– Experience this feature and content-rich action adventure in beautiful 4K. Enhanced by the use of ray tracing and delivering vastly improved lighting and shadows. Haptic Feedback – Each one of Death’s attacks and abilities are felt in your hands with the immersive haptic feedback of the DualSense wireless controller

– Each one of Death’s attacks and abilities are felt in your hands with the immersive haptic feedback of the DualSense wireless controller Fast Loading – Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition takes advantage of fast loading, using ultra-high speed SSD.

Deathinitive Edition Features

Darksiders II with all downloadable content included and integrated into the game, offering a total playtime of more than 30 hours.

with all downloadable content included and integrated into the game, offering a total playtime of more than 30 hours. Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution.

Improved and reworked level, character and environment graphics.

Game Features

Play Death – Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell.

– Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell. Epic Universe – Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad.

– Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad. Player Choice and Customization – Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death.

– Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death. Replayability – Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees and endless equipment combinations.

– Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees and endless equipment combinations. Traversal – Death is a nimble and agile character capable of incredible acrobatic feats allowing the player to explore the world like never before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles