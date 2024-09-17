Vampire FPS Trust Announced for PC - News

Developer Byte Barrel has announced vampire first-person shooter, Trust, for PC via Steam.

Trust is a first-person shooter with immersive sim elements, where you play as a vampire who has awakened from a slumber that lasted for centuries. Once powerful, now exhausted and weak, you must find a way to survive in a world where the hunter has become the hunted.

Story

You play as a vampire who has awakened from a slumber that lasted for centuries. The world you knew is long gone. Discovering the truth about the immense power that vampire blood offers changed the course of the war between humanity and creatures of the night. Unfortunately, your kind is not on the winning side. Blood reactors and batteries from vampire hearts began generating electricity for entire cities, powering cars or everyday objects, as well as deadly weapons. The fate of your kind is in your hands. Who will be the last one standing in this uneven fight between two species obsessed with blood?

Blood is Everything!

On your path to regaining power, you can choose to openly engage in combat with humans using their technology and weapons, or remain true to vampire abilities, allowing you to achieve goals unnoticed. But remember, either way, you need the most precious substance in the world to function. Hunt to obtain blood and satisfy your unending hunger.

Comic Book Art Style

Enter a world straight out of a comic book, where as a vampire, you restore the natural order. Immerse yourself in hand-drawn, 90s-style settings, rich in detail and mysteries. Experience the comic book aesthetic, creating a unique atmosphere that enhances immersion in a world full of secrets and uncharted possibilities.

Diverse Solutions to Solve the Problem

There’s always another way to achieve your goal. Remain in the shadows, relying on stealth and cunning, or throw yourself into the heat of battle. Utilize your surroundings to your advantage with numerous interactive objects scattered throughout the world. Every run offers a different experience, allowing everyone to find their own playstyle.

Day and Night

Vampires, known as nocturnal predators, are not particularly fond of daylight, which can turn them into a pile of ashes in a matter of seconds. However, the tough situation in which you find yourself requires action not only at night but also during the day. Depending on the time of day, you will have to achieve a different goal on each given level.

