Rumor: AMD Wins Contract for PlayStation 6 Chip

AMD won a deal with Sony to fabricate the chip for the PlayStation 6 in 2022, according to three sources who spoke with Reuters.

Intel tried to get the deal with Sony during a bidding process to supply the chip for the PS6, but lost out to AMD. The two companies were the final two contenders, according to the sources.

"Console chip designs typically try to ensure compatibility with earlier versions of the system, to allow users to run older games on the new hardware. Moving from AMD, which made the PlayStation 5 chip, to Intel would have risked backwards compatibility, which was a subject of discussion between Intel and Sony engineers and executives," reads the report.

"Ensuring backward compatibility with prior versions of the PlayStation would have been costly and taken engineering resources. Allowing PlayStation users to play games they have purchased for older systems is a feature Sony often includes in a next-generation system."

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 Pro last week. The mid-generation upgrade to the PS5 will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Pre-orders will open on September 26.

