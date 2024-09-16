Fate Trigger: The Novita Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Saroasis Studios has announced 3D anime-style, hero-based tactical shooter, Fate Trigger: The Novita, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2025.

Fate Trigger: The Novita is a 3D anime-style, hero-based tactical shooter powered by Unreal Engine 5. Dive into a dynamic world of floating islands, become a sharpshooter with extraordinary special skills, craft your own strategies, and engage in thrilling, spectacular life-or-death showdowns!

A massive, powerful spherical entity hangs high in the sky. The world is fragmented into floating islands, threatened by a spreading Paleblight disaster that can destroy the battlefield at any moment. You are the chosen warrior, the Awakener, and your mission is to uncover the deep-seated secrets of this new world by shooting your way to ultimate victory.

Fight solo or team up as you venture into aerial battlefields. Scavenge and craft the best weapons, unleash your shooting prowess and special abilities to dominate your opponents.

Are you ready to embark on epic battles and write your name across the sky?

Anime Heroes Storm the Battle Royale Arena

Choose from a diverse roster of anime heroes, each with unique skills, abilities, and stunning 3D visuals like no other. Become a Light Whisperer, unleashing devastating strikes via vital beams, or a Seafarer, moving swiftly and turning invisible with the power of water. Whether you are a timid bunny who builds pixel fortresses or an elegant scout dazzling your foes with deadly mist and charm, there is always a hero to suit your playstyle.

Form Your Squad and Dominate the Battlefield

Dive into a fast-paced shooter where heroes can be matched to different combat styles. Form your ultimate squad, master the flow of engagement, and seize every game-changing moment! Make strategic use of convenient respawn and transfer options for accessibility, customize your weaponry with the strategic Gun-Chip System, and enjoy the intense, gripping action of a short Time to Kill for maximum fun. No two battles are alike on this battlefield!

A Stunning 3D Visual-Audio Combat Spectacle

Powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5, our top-tier 3D rendering technology brings every hero to life. Enjoy the realistic, satisfying gunplay, spectacular ultimate abilities, and seamless movement interactions, all within an animated, immersive shooting combat environment!

Multidimensional Sky Islands Are Your Ultimate Playground

Is the figure descending from the sky an enemy… or a teammate bringing hope of rescue? In this dynamic world of floating islands, immerse yourself in the thrill of terrain interaction mechanisms. Use portals, gliders, hover cars, and even the mysterious updrafts between islands to explore and navigate. Get ready for a heart-pounding, multi-dimensional battle royale!

Committed to Fair Competitive Play

Fair competitive play and zero tolerance for cheaters are our core principles. In Fate Trigger, reporting, penalties, and appeals are swiftly handled, supported by our advanced AI anti-cheat system and a vast database of cheating patterns. On this battlefield, cheaters will have nowhere to hide.

