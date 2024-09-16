Raiden NOVA Releases October 31 for PS, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher UFO Interactive and developer Moss announced the vertical-scrolling shooter, Raiden NOVA, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 31.

Raiden unites! Get ready to blast into a thrilling new dimension like never before!

The legendary vertical-scrolling shooter Raiden is reborn as a thrilling twin-stick 2D shooter! Freely aim and shoot with dual sticks, dodging bullets from every direction.

Level up to unlock a variety of weapons and enhancements, and upgrade your ship to fight your way through epic battles.

Features:

Navigate your ship with the left analog stick and aim your shots with the right analog stick. Dodge attacks from all directions at 360 degrees, and strike back!

Craft your ultimate build by various weapons and ship upgrades as you progress. Conquer the intense, unrelenting battles ahead.

Take control of all Raiden aircraft from Raiden to Raiden V and test your skills in the ultimate challenge mode!

