MIGHTREYA to be Published by 505 Games and to Release in 2025

Publisher 505 Games and developer Wazen have announced MIGHTREYA will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

View the publishing announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join schoolgirl superhero Reya and her manager Nio as they embark on their journey as Hero Content Creators, fighting monstrous beings that emerge daily from another dimension.

Prepare for electrifying aerial superhero battles, boasting intuitive controls that anyone can master. Use the camera to lock onto targets effortlessly, then unleash a torrent of attacks with the push of a button. Dive into combat at exhilarating speeds, delivering lightning-fast strikes and chaining combos effortlessly.

sensational combat against unexpected otherworldly threats, from small creatures to gigantic monsters. Unleash your power and send them crashing into floors and walls in anime-style showdowns! Follow an engaging cast through the fun and cheerful hero streamer’s story! Featuring a stylish female protagonist, colorful side characters and creatively designed enemies.

Take advantage of three iconic weapons and over 30 unique actions and attacks to execute unique combos and jaw-dropping finishers to obliterate your foes.

Explore 38 stages and face 24 enemy types including powerful bosses.

Anime-inspired, heart-pounding hero action is waiting for you!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

