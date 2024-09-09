PS5 Technical Presentation Hosted by Mark Cerny Set for Tomorrow, September 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 410 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the lead architect of the PlayStation 5 Mark Cerny will host a 9-minute Technical Presentation tomorrow, September 10 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET / 4:00pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.
The presentation "will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."
There have been rumors the PlayStation 5 Pro would be announced in the first half of September, along with the design of the mid-generation upgrade to the PS5. It also appeared Sony teased the PS5 Pro last week.
If the PS5 Pro is coming out soon, Gamestop is giving up to $385 for the PS5 in trade in value at the moment. They are also giving $385 for the original Xbox Series X, and a crazy up to $247.5 for the original Xbox Series S for some reason.
This should be the PS5 Pro then!
I am excited about PSSR and how soon we will see current and future games be able to use it.
On another note:
It's nice to see Mark Cerny back on the stage. Hope he'll also be the architect of the PS6!