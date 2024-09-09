PS5 Technical Presentation Hosted by Mark Cerny Set for Tomorrow, September 10 - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the lead architect of the PlayStation 5 Mark Cerny will host a 9-minute Technical Presentation tomorrow, September 10 at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET / 4:00pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The presentation "will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology."

There have been rumors the PlayStation 5 Pro would be announced in the first half of September, along with the design of the mid-generation upgrade to the PS5. It also appeared Sony teased the PS5 Pro last week.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles