Rumor: PS5 Pro Design Revealed, to be Announced in First Half of September

The design for the PlayStation 5 Pro has reportedly been revealed with an announcement right around the corner, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaker claims the mid-generation upgrade for the PlayStation 5 will indeed be called the PS5 Pro and it will be announced in the first half of September.

They also say that have access to the packaging design for the PS5 Pro, however, they are not allowed to share copyright images and have instead drawn a sketch of the console, which can be seen below.

The design of the PS5 Pro in the sketch, if accurate, is similar to the PS5 Slim with the addition of three black stripes across the middle of the console and a slightly larger size and will be colored white.

The leaker isn't sure if the PS5 Pro will have a disc drive version or not, as the package design they have access to is for a digital version. The leaker does theorize the PS5 Pro will ship without a disc drive to keep the cost down.

The PS5 Pro will come with a standard white PS5 DualSense controller that comes with the PS5 Slim.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

