Leaker Claims PS5 Pro Teased in PlayStation 30th Anniversary Logo - News

posted 2 hours ago

Reliable leaker billbil-kun has claimed Sony Interactive Entertainment has teased the PlayStation 5 Pro in the image for PlayStation's 30th anniversary.

The leaker recently claimed the PS5 Pro, a mid-generation upgrade to the PS5, will be announced in the first half of September and stated they have access to the packaging design for the PS5 Pro. They said they are not allowed to share copyright images and have instead drawn a sketch of the console, which can be seen below.

The design of the PS5 Pro in the sketch, if accurate, is similar to the PS5 Slim with the addition of three black stripes across the middle of the console and a slightly larger size. It will also be colored white.

If the sketch is accurate, it does match what can be seen in the image for PlayStation's 30th anniversary. Between the PlayStation logo and the text "30th" you can see a vertical rectangle with multiple stripes.

So yes, we can say that Sony itself is confirming my design draft of the PS5 Pro 😉 pic.twitter.com/oqW8kF9K1q — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) September 5, 2024

The leaker isn't sure if the PS5 Pro will have a disc drive version or not, as the package design they have access to is for a digital version. The leaker does theorize the PS5 Pro will ship without a disc drive to keep the cost down.

The PS5 Pro will reportedly come with a standard white PS5 DualSense controller that comes with the PS5 Slim.

