Embracer's Lost Boys Interactive Hit With Layoffs

posted 1 hour ago

Embracer Group's Lost Boys Interactive has been hit with layoffs, according to the studio in a LinkedIn post.

“Today is a challenging day for Lost Boys Interactive as we face the difficult decision to reduce our workforce,” said the CEO of Lost Boys Interactive Shaun Nivens. "We recognize the impact of this decision on our team members, who have contributed greatly to our success. Decisions involving staff reductions are never made lightly, and this action was taken only after considering all other options. We are committed to supporting them in every way we can during this transition."

Lost Boys Interactive was founded in 2017 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin. The studio was acquired by Embracer Group in 2022.

The studio has co-developed Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, PUBG, Diablo IV, New World, and the WWE 2K series.

