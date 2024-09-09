Astro Bot Free DLC to Release Later This Year - News

Astro Bot game director Nicolas Doucet in a new interview announced the game will be getting free DLC later this year, which will add new VIP bots and speedruns.

"Yes, so we have free DLC," said Doucet. "So it's going to be free. It's going to come this year. It will be smaller. You know it's not going to be like, you know, a huge, huge amount, but it will be focusing on one of the features that people enjoyed in Astro's Playroom - that was the speedruns. Y

"You know, there were some speedruns, and the levels were quite short, but it was the fact that you could replay and keep shaving time off… with some new VIP bots to rescue, so some characters we didn’t include yet will appear. But yeah, that’s going to come, and that’s going to focus really on kind-of challenging levels. But if we can, we’d like to also insert something a bit toy-feeling, something that could be really like for any player. But we’re not too sure about that one. But the challenging stuff is definitely coming."

View the interview below:

Astro Bot is now available for the PlayStation 5.

