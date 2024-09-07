Star Wars Outlaws Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Visions of Mana Debuts in 5th - Sales

Star Wars Outlaws has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2024.

Visions Of Mana debuted in fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, EA Sports FC 24, and Minecraft are all down one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in its second week is down one spot to sixth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell three spots to seventh place. Nintendo Switch Sports dropped two spots to eighth place, Mario Party Superstars is down from seventh to ninth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Star Wars Outlaws - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Visions of Mana - NEW Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Party Superstars The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

