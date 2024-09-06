Astro Bot Live Action Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Asobi have released the live action trailer for Astro Bot, which is now available on the PlayStation 5.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join ASTRO on a supersized space adventure.

When the PlayStation 5 mothership is attacked by ASTRO’s long-standing galactic nemesis, scrambling its wires and scattering the crew throughout space, only ASTRO can make things right! Setting off on his biggest mission yet, he needs your help to rescue the stranded crew and rebuild the mothership.

Make the most of ASTRO’s new power-ups, handcrafted to level up your immersion: from springy punches and rockets all the way to a giant sponge!

Buckle up for some epic PlayStation camaraderie, join forces with your favorite PlayStation icons and show the universe that small is mighty in this fresh new ASTRO adventure, exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles!

Features:

Embark on a galactic quest and explore more than 50 planets in search of ASTRO’s lost crew.

Dash, swing, and rocket-punch your way through this journey, with all-new power-ups.

Feel the world come to life via your DualSense wireless controller.

Team up with iconic PlayStation heroes to save the galaxy!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

