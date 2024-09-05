Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Launches September 27 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games announced Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 27.

View the basketball trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Compete against friends and family with the Looney Tunes squad in basketball, soccer, golf and tennis. Play your way solo or in four-player local co-op and choose the characters that best suit your play style. Avoid wacky obstacles and gain power-ups to incite chaos as you control your favorite Looney Tunes all-stars!

Four Action-Packed Sports

Take on all rivals in two-versus-two arcade basketball, one-versus-one or two-versus-two arcade tennis, four-player golf, and three-versus-three arcade soccer!

Squad Up With Your Favorite Toons

Choose from nine iconic playable characters each with their own specialties, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, Taz, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

Compete With Friends

Enjoy arcade sports action solo or with up to four players in local cooperative play.

Travel the Toon-iverse

Play across iconic worlds like Galactic Outpost Delta, Porky’s Barn, Foghorn’s Farm, Road Runner’s Canyon, Whispering Woods, Martian Command Center, Granny’s House, and many more!

Unleash the Full Acme Arsenal

Disrupt your opponents in the wackiest ways possible, but watch out for that anvil!

