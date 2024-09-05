Unholy Releases September 13 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher HOOK and developer Duality Games announced the horror game, Unholy, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 13.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console reveal date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Open the doors between your everyday reality and a dark unholy world to unveil the mystery of the disappearance of your child. Explore both worlds to find clues, solve puzzles, decide whether you infiltrate or fight brutal enemies, and stand up to an aberrant establishment.

Features:

Two parallel worlds to explore. The grey and cold reality on a brutalist post-soviet Eastern European town and the creepy and twisted world of Unholy, a grotesque society ruled by a relentless priest caste.

Unholy, a grotesque society ruled by a relentless priest caste. An unsettling horror experience driven by an intense narrative with captivating visuals based on the works of reputed dark artist Tomasz Strzalkowski (Duality Games art director and founder).

A unique gameplay blend that combines meticulous exploration, intriguing puzzle solving, infiltration, and stealth with innovative shooting dynamics.

stealth with innovative shooting dynamics. A versatile unique weapon. Use four different emotions: anger, fear, sadness, and desire to interact with the environment (destroy obstacles, trigger mechanisms, overload circuits, illuminate your way) or to confuse, lure, or damage your opponents.

Masks! Everybody in the unholy world hides behind a mask and it can be the difference between life or death. Build your own mask to get new skills and improve your abilities or wear other masks to infiltrate, confuse your enemies and impersonate your opponents.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles