Microsoft Working with Enotria: The Last Song Developer to Bring Game to Xbox ASAP

Developer Jyamma Games announced Phil Spencer and the team at Xbox has reached out to them to get the Xbox Series X|S version of the Soulslike game, Enotria: The Last Song, out "as soon as possible."

"We would like to officially thank Phil Spencer and his team for reaching out to us so promplty and helping to resolve our situation," said the developer.

"We would also like to thank our amazing community for all the support show in recent days. Your voice has been heard very loud and clear, and your commitment has been heartwarming.

"We are now working closely with Microsoft, and we hope this collaboration will lead to the game's release for Xbox as soon as possible.

Enotria: The Last Song will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19. A physical edition for the PS5 will launch in a few months.

Maskless Ones, thanks to @XboxP3 and our amazing community, we’re now in direct contact with the Xbox Team. We’re excited to work on bringing Enotria: The Last Song to Xbox ASAP! pic.twitter.com/D5N6hPrETi — Enotria: The Last Song (@enotriagame) September 4, 2024

