No Man's Sky Aquarius Update Out Now - News

posted 1 hour ago

Hello Games has released the Aquarius update - version 5.1 - for No Man's Sky.

The update adds fishing, the Exo-Skiff, automated fish traps, the Aquarius expedition, new cooking recipes, new fishing records, and more.

View the Aquarius update trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

This latest expansion to No Man’s Sky is free to download for existing players, and introduces something that felt like the perfect complement to the new water introduced in “Worlds Part I”—fishing!

Fishing – Fishing in No Man’s Sky is a uniquely relaxing experience. Players can now explore the universe to find their perfect waterside spot, hopping with fish. Sit and relax alone with your thoughts, or stand alongside fellow Travellers as you look out over alien vistas waiting for a bite. The thrill of the catch lies in the fact that you never quite know what you’re going to pull up. The variety of aquatic life ranges vastly from common minnow-like fish to huge alien marine mammals. Catches vary greatly from planet-to-planet and dedicated anglers will have to travel far to find the rarest of fish.

Exo-Skiff – Venture into the ocean on your deployable Exo-Skiff. This customizable fishing platform floats over the roughest seas and has its own bespoke cold storage inventory, making it the perfect way to hunt for those fish that are only found in deep waters.

Explore to Find Rare Catches – Travelers who wish to complete their fishing log will have to explore a huge range of different environments and water conditions, as well as crafting specialist bait to attract rare catches and elusive legendary fish… And while you're waiting patiently to catch a bite, why not dredge for messages in bottles from those that have passed this way before?

Automated Fish Traps – Research the Automated Trap blueprints and establish your own autonomous floating fish farm to gather in fish while you explore elsewhere.

Aquarius Expedition – The Aquarius expedition begins today, and will run for approximately six weeks. Go on a quest across the galaxy to catch fish, gather stories, and think about the one that got away… Players who complete the Aquarius expedition will earn a beautifully detailed set of deep-sea customization parts, including a unique underwater jetpack.

New Cooking Recipes – Of course, with this new-found ability to farm the lakes, seas and oceans, you will want to develop your cooking skills, with all-new recipes and ingredient combinations out there to be discovered.

Fishing Records – The Wonders Catalogue now has a dedicated collection of fishing information, detailing the history of all your catches and their weight records, as well as information on how to find each species.

Deep-Sea Diving Suit – Hardened against the extreme conditions found beneath the waves, this diving suit is the perfect choice for both deep-water exploration and an afternoon's fishing.

Aquarius Poster Collection – Decorate the walls of your fishing shack with the Sea Chart, Bounty of the Sea and Gone Fishin' posters.

Lost Angler's Rig – Complete the Aquarius Expedition to uncover the fishy tale of the Lost Angler and earn the use of their exclusive fishing equipment.

Tentacled Figurine – A synthetic polymer companion for your starship's cockpit, fashioned in the likeness of a sea creature.

Aquarius Flight Pack – Hardened against the extreme conditions found beneath the waves, this jetpack replacement allows for smooth and stylish passage through the murky abyss.

Read the patch notes below:

Players can now install a Fishing Rig in their Multi-Tool, enabling them to cast their line into any body of water and begin fishing. Purchase Fishing Rig blueprints aboard the Space Anomaly.

Over 160 varieties of fish are available to catch. Finding each fish will require exploration of different planets, fishing at different times of day and during different weather conditions, and trawling across a wide range of depths.

Your catch history, including weight records, is recorded in the new Fishing section of the Wonders catalogue.

Craft specialist bait and apply it to your Fishing Rig to lure in specific fish.

In addition, any edible item can be deployed as bait. Experiment with different cooked products to find the most effective bait for your fishing feeds.

A large range of new seafood recipes have been added for the Nutrient Processor.

Those who do not wish to consume or sell their catch may release their fish back into the water.

Occasionally, inanimate objects may be retrieved from the water instead of fish. Such objects include procedurally generated messages in bottles and water-damaged technology upgrades.

Automated Traps are available to research in the Space Anomaly. These self-sustaining units are an alternative to manual angling, and will attract fish as appropriate for the water conditions in which they are placed.

The Exo-Skiff is a new piece of deployable technology, summoned from the Quick Menu after its interface is installed in the Exosuit. Research the appropriate blueprints aboard the Space Anomaly.

The Exo-Skiff hovers just above the surface of the water and reacts to wave movement to create the perfect deep-sea fishing platform for those looking for deep-water fish.

The skiff comes with a dedicated Cold Storage inventory, allowing players to conveniently store their catches.

The Exo-Skiff can be recolored via its own internal customization interface.

Fishing is fully compatible with first and third person play, and has unique casting mechanics for virtual reality players.

virtual reality players. New music tracks have been added to accompany the fishing experience.

Expedition Fifteen, Aquarius, will begin shortly and run for approximately six weeks.

Rewards include new posters, decals and titles; a deep-sea diving suit customization set; the unique Lost Angler’s Rig fishing rod; and the exclusive Aquarius Flightpack.

Water reflections are now enabled for PSvirtual reality2.

PCvirtual reality now supports reflections on the water while running with reflections set to Ultra.

Fixed an issue that could make it difficult to interact with some space station objects while in virtual reality.

The jetpack effects used while underwater have been improved.

Fixed a number of rendering artefacts related to water.

Fixed a number of issues that could allow ships to spawn with the wrong landing-gear state.

Fixed a visual issue with icons when switching pages in the Catalogue.

Fixed a minor visual issue with the Liquidator mech.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause items to be transferred to a deprecated inventory when Quick Transferring to a full Exosuit inventory.

Fixed an issue that could cause mineable objects to incorrectly display a STEEL label.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Left / Right Handedness option from being immediately applied to the third person camera.

Allowed the Multi-Tool to remain unholstered when in Photo Mode in a multiplayer game.

multiplayer game. Removed the deprecated Shutter Door base part from the Catalogue.

Fixed a number of water rendering issues with some specific base parts.

Fixed a number of water-smearing issues when playing in virtual reality.

Fixed an Xbox-specific texture rendering issue.

Xbox-specific texture rendering issue. Fixed an issue that could cause black speckling in depth-of-field effects while playing with screen-space shadows enabled.

Fixed a rendering corruption issue with starship cockpit screens.

Fixed an issue that could cause graininess on PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4. Fixed an issue that could cause ship juddering during warp.

Fixed a crash related to dialogue interactions.

Fixed a PlayStation 4-specific memory crash.

Fixed a PlayStation 5-specific crash related to shader loading.

PlayStation 5-specific crash related to shader loading. Fixed a crash related to explosion effects.

Fixed a number of issues related to the loading of freighters and frigates.

The messaging around some Vulkan-based GPU compatibility issues has been improved.

Fixed a stall / hitch when switching between inventory pages.

Introduced a number of optimizations while accessing the inventory.

Introduced a minor planetary rendering optimization.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

