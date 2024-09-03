Xbox Game Pass Adds Age of Mythology: Retold, Riders Republic, and More - News

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Age of Mythology: Retold, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, Riders Republic, and Train Sim World 5.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 3

Available on day one with Game Pass! Hop into the driver’s seat of your rocket-powered big rig as you haul cargo, scavenge for salvage, and interact with an eclectic cast of star-hopping truckers in this Americana-infused journey on the ultimate open road… space!

Coming Soon

Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 4

Available on day one with Game Pass! From the creators of the award-winning Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history to a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans collide. Combining the best elements of the beloved Age of Mythology with modern real-time strategy design and visuals, Retold is an epic and innovative experience for old and new players alike. Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to crush your enemies.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5

Embark on scientific expeditions with this new off-road adventure from the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Lead research missions,drive a variety of all-terrain vehicles, use high-tech tools, and manage your camp and crew to ensure your success in the wild.

Riders Republic (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 11

Jump into the Riders Republic massive multiplayer playground! From snowy mountains to arid canyons, roam free in a huge open world comprised of iconic U.S. national parks. Grab your bike, skis, snowboard, or wingsuit and explore a sports paradise where the rules are yours to make.

Train Sim World 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17

Available on day one with Game Pass! The rails are yours in Train Sim World 5! Take on new challenges and new roles as you master the tracks and trains of iconic cities across three new routes. Immerse yourself in the ultimate rail hobby and embark on your next journey.

DLC / Game Updates

Dead by Daylight: Castlevania – Available now

Game Pass members save 10%! Dead by Daylight: Castlevania brings a new Killer – Dracula, ‘The Dark Lord’ and a new Survivor – Trevor Belmont, into The Fog. Purchasing this add-on unlocks an exclusive Charm: Vampire Killer.

Ark: Survival Ascended Aberration – September 5

Aberration is a hauntingly beautiful, derelict ARK with a complex underground biome system. All Ark: Survival Ascended owners and Game Pass members get this massive expansion pack for free, which allows you to explore, tame, and conquer alongside the newest community-voted creature, the Yi Ling.

Ark: Survival Ascended – Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent – September 5

The Aberration adventure sets the stage for the second chapter of Bob’s Tall Tales – Steampunk Ascent, also available now. Free to all Bob’s Tall Tales owners, Steampunk Ascent introduces Cosmo, a web-slinging shoulder pet and a gear-shifting steampunk-themed adventure. New purchasers receive the new content, the previously launched Frontier, and the Wasteland War the future Extinction based content, plus Game Pass members save 10%.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

New Perks are regularly available weekly for Game Pass Ultimate members. Find new Perks in the Game Pass section of your Xbox console, Xbox Game Pass mobile app, or on the Xbox app for PC.

Predecessor: Ready for Action Bundle – Available now

Leave other players behind on the battlefield with unlocks for 10 heroes, as well as a banner, icon, spray, and the Green Shadow Ops Twin Blast skin exclusively for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for a limited time! Predecessor base game included with this perk.

Metaball: Police Pack – Available now

Eight flashy and stylish legendary outfits to bring into this 3v3 free-to-play sports game! Customize your character freely with the eight outfits from the Police Pack. This Perk content requires Metaball to use.

EA Sports NHL 24: Starter Pack – Available now

Give your Ultimate Team a boost with the Starter Pack, featuring an NHL 24: Prime Pack containing 10 items and 5 Gold Players, and 500 NHL Points.

MultiVersus: MVP Pack 2 – Available now

The MultiVersus MVP Pack offers in-game content to further customize and boost your play for Game Pass Ultimate members. The MVP Pack 2 includes a Legendary Leave me Alone Ringout and an Epic Respects Sticker Emote.

Leaving September 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to jump back in before they go or use your 20% membership discount on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Ashes of Singularity: Escalation (PC)

(PC) FIFA 23 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play Payday 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Slime Rancher 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) SpiderHeck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) You Suck At Parking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

