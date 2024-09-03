Action RPG Drova: Forsaken Kin Releases October 15 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Just2D announced the pixel art action RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology, Drova: Forsaken Kin, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

Drova: Forsaken Kin is a pixel art action RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology. Dive into a handcrafted open world where your choices and actions shape the environment. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand?

Sheep or Shepherd, Find Your Ground

Join one of two factions, each with their own values and in pursuit of their own goals. Your choice will be relevant for the rest of the game and impact the entire story. Everything comes with a price. Meet teachers and learn numerous abilities, but expect foes and betrayals too.

Master the Flow of Battle

Forge your own path around dangerous landscapes, fulfill tasks, trade, gather and craft equipment. You start with nothing and as a nobody. Study your environment, and use the surrounding clues to reveal mysteries and grow stronger. Only your flow of battle stands between you and certain death.

Unravel the Power of Nature

Explore nature and seal the power of spirits that rule it. Learn how to use them in your favor, but be prepared to battle their channeled anger in the world surrounding you.

Features:

Free navigation in a dynamic hand crafted open world.

Flow based combat system with different combos and weapons.

Tailored story based on your actions and dialogues.

Join one of two factions to survive in this world.

Learn and master various abilities to create your own playstyle.

