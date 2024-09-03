Meet the Characters and Conspiracies of Yars Rising in New Story Trailer - News

Atari has just revealed the official story trailer for Yars Rising, the upcoming 2D sci-fi Metroidvania from developer WayForward. In the new trailer, black hat hacker Emi's mission takes a dangerous turn when she's caught hacking into Qotech's servers and dragged into the depths of the company's headquarters. What was supposed to be a quick in-and-out job becomes a fight for survival as she discovers powerful augments and biohacks. As she navigates through a maze of aggressive sentinels, laser defenses, and bizarre experiments, Emi realizes there's much more at stake than she ever imagined.

The newest installment in the decades-long Yars universe delivers a reimagined experience that blends past, present, and future, establishing a different take on Metroidvania gameplay with stealth and hacking-based sequences that progress the story and map exploration. With gameplay that rewards both stealth and run-and-gun strategies, plus unlockable upgrades and unique genre mash-up mechanics, Yars Rising promises to push the franchise in a bold new direction.

Yars Rising launches on September 10, 2024 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Atari VCS.

